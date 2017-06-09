Image caption In the Epsom and Ewell count, Chris Grayling was returned as MP

The Conservatives have continued to dominate in Surrey but the party has a reduced majority in all but two seats.

Labour finished in second place in eight of the 11 constituencies.

Cabinet ministers Philip Hammond and Chris Grayling kept control of their seats, while Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt held Surrey South West but his majority was cut by almost 7,000.

The candidate for the National Health Action Party came second.

Mr Hunt said the Conservative Party's campaign had been "honest about the real challenges ahead".

"We haven't ducked those issues and we didn't duck those issues in our manifesto and that obviously made for difficult conversations at various moments in the campaign," he said.

"But I would rather part of a government that is elected on the basis of being truthful about the challenges we face in areas like social care."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Philip Hammond has kept control of his seat in Runnymede and Weybridge

Chancellor Philip Hammond increased his share of the vote in Runnymede and Weybridge.

The affluent commuter belt close to Heathrow has been held by the Conservative Party since World War Two.

'Tough battle'

Chris Grayling was returned as MP for Epsom and Ewell, Labour reducing his majority by 4,000 votes.

The transport secretary said Labour had also "taken support from other parties".

"It's polarised into much more of a two-way battle, though happily I have a reasonably comfortable margin over the top of them," he said.

"We always said from the start we were taking nothing for granted, it would be a tough battle, that it could be a close result and we've been proved right."

Image caption Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's majority was cut by 4,000 votes

But Reigate MP Crispin Blunt said voters had got it wrong.

He said, as it became clear there was no overall majority: "If you end up with numbers like that, the electorate plainly have got it wrong. They've presented the country with a situation where it is going to be extremely difficult to put together a governing coalition."

Surrey Heath MP Michael Gove, who was in the cabinet but left when Theresa May took over, held Surrey Heath with an increased majority of 4,536.

The Tory party also held East Surrey, where Sam Gyimah has kept his seat with a larger majority.

In Guildford, sitting MP Anne Milton kept her seat.

Esher was held by Dominic Raab, who described it as "a challenging election".

Mr Raab said: "I got pretty much the same number of votes, slightly less than last time but obviously we saw an increase in Labour's support.

"Above all I'm delighted to be re-elected for a third time with a strong mandate and a strong majority."

Analysis: Surrey political reporter Jack Fiehn

On the surface, you might say it is business as usual. All of Surrey's 11 seats have been declared, cementing the county's reputation for being a Conservative heartland.

But the other parties have managed to cut down the size of those huge majorities and in some cases have even decreased the Tory share of the vote.

It has been a particularly good night for Labour, with candidates coming second in eight constituencies. In most seats, the Liberal Democrats saw their share of the vote increase after their collapse in 2015.

In South West Surrey, it was the National Health Action Party candidate, Dr Louise Irvine, who pushed Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, the hardest. His majority was cut by 6966 votes as she came second.

Paul Beresford has kept control of Mole Valley for the Conservatives.

Crispin Blunt held Reigate, Kwasi Kwarteng held Spelthorne and Jonathan Lord held Woking - all for the Tories.

Surrey hit the headlines in the months before the general election when Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Tory councillors of negotiating a "sweetheart deal" with the Conservative government.