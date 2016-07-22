Image copyright Press Association Image caption The offences are alleged to have happened at the Headley Court military rehabilitation centre near Epsom

A man has been charged with 10 historic sexual offences against two young girls at a military rehabilitation centre in Surrey.

The charges against George Stephen Wanless, 67, of Belmont Avenue in Oldham, Greater Manchester, include nine counts of indecent assault.

It is alleged the offences happened at the former RAF Headley Court base near Epsom in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Wanless is due to appear at South East Surrey Magistrates on 1 August.