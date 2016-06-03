Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Hidden castle' home now in ruins

The demolition of a mock Tudor castle that was built without planning permission has almost been completed.

Farmer Robert Fidler, who built the house in Salfords in the Surrey greenbelt and hid it behind hay bales for four years, was ordered to tear it down by 6 June or face jail.

Footage shows most of the castle has now been demolished.

The first enforcement order was served by Reigate Council nearly 10 years ago and a decade of legal battles followed.

Image caption Aerial pictures show the majority of the house has been knocked down

Last November, the High Court gave Mr Fidler a three-month suspended sentence and warned him he would be jailed for his "defiance" if the property was not demolished by June.

The work is almost complete and Reigate Council has said it wants Mr Fidler to be given extra time to remove the patio and garden.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Demolition began in March following a court order

A spokesman for Reigate Council said: "Given the progress that has been made so far, we have contacted Mr Fidler with a view to making an application to the court at Monday's hearing, to request a four-week adjournment to give Mr Fidler extra time to fully comply with the court order.

"We will make a further site inspection prior to the hearing on Monday so that we can provide a full update to the court.

"It will then be for Mr Justice Dove to decide the next course of action on Monday."