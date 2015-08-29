Image copyright PA Image caption The Red Arrows's appearance at Dunsfold is part of a summer of displays

A minute's silence has been held at the Dunsfold Aerodrome Wings and Wheels event following the crash in Shoreham.

Tribute was paid to the 11 people who were killed on 22 August in West Sussex when a Hawker Hunter crashed onto the A27 at about 13:20 BST.

Many in the crowd bowed their heads during the silence, before breaking into applause as a Kittyhawk flew overhead marking the start of the show.

Two planes appearing at the event will be restricted to performing flypasts.

At the scene: Lucy Burton, BBC News

The events at Shoreham last Saturday haven't kept people away from Wings and Wheels at Dunsfold.

Most people out in the sunshine today say they wanted to come to help support the air show.

It will be particularly poignant here because the same Hawker Hunter jet was supposed to take part.

Pilots, spectators and organisers alike will be thinking of those 11 people who died on the A27 as well as pilot Andy Hill who's still in a critical condition in hospital.

Before a minute's silence here at Dunsfold the show commentator paid tribute to those people who died last weekend at Shoreham.

He also praised the incredible work of the emergency services.

The Hawker Hunter jet which crashed at Shoreham is still listed in the programme as being part of the Wings and Wheels show on Saturday and Sunday.

Dunsfold Aerodrome was once owned by the Hawker company and the Hunter was tested there in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has banned vintage jets from carrying out "high-energy aerobatics" over land after the crash at Shoreham.