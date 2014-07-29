Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was injured in a street attack in Surrey.

The 29-year-old was in an altercation with two teenage boys on Hersham Road in Walton-on-Thames on Saturday.

Surrey Police said the man was punched and kicked and left with multiple injuries to his face and a broken rib.

The boys have been released on bail until 7 September, pending further inquiries.

The victim was taken to St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey and has since been discharged.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.