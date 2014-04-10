Image copyright AP Image caption Joshua and Jerome Ellis had both denied murder at Guildford Crown Court

A 14-year-old boy has been sentenced to six years detention for killing his stepfather in a knife attack carried out with his adult brother.

Jerome Ellis and his 23-year-old brother Joshua stabbed Neil Tulley, 54, to death as he lay on the sofa at the family home in Surrey last August.

A jury found Jerome not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the basis of loss of control.

Joshua was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on 22 May.

Abusive environment

Guildford Crown Court heard the brothers attacked Mr Tulley at the house he shared with their mother Marie and her children in Cedar Way, Guildford.

Neil Tulley died from stab wounds - the most severe around his neck

Mr Tulley suffered more than 60 wounds in the attack while he was "asleep or nearly asleep".

Judge Christopher Critchlow said the evidence was unclear about who did what in the attack.

The court was told that a year earlier, Mr Tulley threatened to kill Joshua and swung at him with an axe.

He was arrested and charged with making threats to kill but was cleared by a jury.

Mr Tulley later returned to the family home but by August last year his relationship with Ms Ellis had deteriorated to the point where he was sleeping on the sofa.

The judge said it was a "tragic case" adding that Jerome had been neglected and was living in an abusive environment.

He said Jerome lived with his father, who was frequently drunk, until he was about 11. His mother lived in a dirty and cluttered home.

Jerome would try to look after his siblings but also had a close bond with Joshua, who was a recluse living in the attic.

"Given your youth, this court hopes that whatever therapy or psychotherapy you receive will ensure that upon release you will be able to lead a normal life," the judge said.