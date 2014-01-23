Surrey

Elderly man hit by car in Sunbury dies at scene

  • 23 January 2014

A man has died in Sunbury after being hit by a car.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was hit by a grey hatchback car on Staines Road West at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.

Ambulance crews were called to treat the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Roads were closed in the area while police carried out initial investigations. Any witnesses are asked to come forward.

