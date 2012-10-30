Image caption Surrey Police said Oliver and her boyfriend had a volatile relationship

A 44-year-old woman from Surrey has been jailed for life for murdering her partner in what police described as a brutal attack.

The body of Karl Jones was found in the home he shared with Maxine Oliver on Shawfield Road in Ash in the early hours of Friday 2 March.

A post-mortem examination found the 37-year-old died from blunt abdominal injuries, Guildford Crown Court heard.

Surrey Police said the couple were known to have a volatile relationship.

According to the police, the emergency services were alerted by a call from Oliver but she denied any responsibility or involvement in her boyfriend's death.

Det Ch Insp Claire Pridgeon, of Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "This was a brutal attack for which Maxine Oliver has never revealed a motive or shown any remorse."

Gross misconduct

District Crown Prosecutor Laura Witten said Mr Jones died as a consequence of a violent and aggressive attack carried out by Oliver during a fit of anger.

Oliver, who was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court, must serve 17-and-a-half years before she is eligible for parole.

Following the sentencing, Surrey Police confirmed that a 33-year-old scene of crimes officer (SOCO) who had been employed during the initial stages of the investigation was suspended and later sacked for gross misconduct.

A spokeswoman woman for the force said: "Discrepancies surrounding his work were raised and identified internally in April 2012 and as such he was suspended pending an inquiry into his conduct which did not meet the appropriate standards required by Surrey Police.

"In May 2012 he faced a disciplinary hearing and was subsequently discharged from Surrey Police due to gross misconduct."

Surrey Police said the evidence the officer gathered was not relied on in court.