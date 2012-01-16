Front counter services and a police neighbourhood team have moved from a Surrey police station to nearby council offices.

The Mole Valley District Council offices, in Dorking, now house the new police front counter in the reception area.

Services were previously based in Dorking Police Station, which has closed following the move.

Surrey Police Authority is considering whether to sell the building.

The first so-called "co-location" in Surrey took place in 2008 when neighbourhood officers and a police front counter opened in Runnymede Borough Council's civic centre, in Addlestone.

A similar building-share also took place in Camberley.

Mole Valley Neighbourhood Insp Terri Poulton said: "Just like Dorking Police Station, there are no custody cells here and people who have been arrested will continue to be processed at Reigate Police Station."