Surrey has achieved a 50% recycling rate for household waste nine years ahead of schedule, the county council has said.

A government target requires authorities to recycle at least half their household waste by 2020.

Surrey County Council said: "This benefits the environment and saves Surrey taxpayers millions of pounds a year in reduced landfill costs."

The council said it was now aiming to recycle 70% of household waste by 2014.

A programme of improvements to community recycling centres is under way across the county.

Councillor Lynne Hack said: "Achieving a 50% recycling rate required a lot of hard work by residents and Surrey councils, so we should all be proud of this achievement."