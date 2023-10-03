Bury St Edmunds rugby players help lift Banksy from museum
A team of rugby players were called to move a Banksy mural which had originally been sprayed on the side of a building.
Members of Bury St Edmund's Rugby Club helped to lift Sandcastle Girl from Moyse's Hall Museum.
The piece was created by Banksy during his 'Great British Spraycation' in Suffolk in 2021.
Art collector John Brandler loaned the artwork to the museum for an exhibition which came to an end on Sunday.
The work, of a child with a crowbar, appeared on the side of an electrical shop in Lowestoft and was later removed and sold at an auction.
The Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour exhibition ran simultaneously across three sites in West Suffolk - the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket, Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, and Haverhill Arts Centre - from 3 June to 1 October.
Rugby club chairman, Craig Germeney, said the club had been contacted by the museum asking for help to move the wall on which the painting was sprayed.
Despite feeling anxious over moving the expensive piece, he said the club wanted to do their bit "for the community".
The players were tasked with carrying the piece out of the museum, to a waiting crane and lorry.
Rugby player, Will Kingston, gave his teammates some important advice ahead of the lift: "Just don't drop it."
