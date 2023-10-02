Stowmarket Food Museum hosts dog sculptures ahead of auction
Dog sculptures from a fundraising campaign are making one final group appearance.
Suffolk Libraries' PAWS-itivity campaign features 42 sculptures and artworks, dubbed the Library Labradors.
The dogs will be on display at The Food Museum in Stowmarket from 4 October for five days, before being auctioned the following week.
All money raised from the auction will go towards the Suffolk Libraries charity.
The sculptures, which were created by artists and designers from across the county, have not been seen together since their unveiling at the Suffolk Show in May.
The collection features dogs inspired by Ed Sheeran, Ipswich Town Football Club and Jurassic Park.
The Food Museum's event manager, Marie Taylor, said they were "delighted to host this exhibition" ahead of the auction.
"Libraries are at the heart of communities, as are museums such as ours. This is a great partnership that gives wide access to the artworks for all to enjoy," she continued.
Ahead of their return to Trinity Park on 12 October for a charity auction, this is the final time all the dogs will be together in one place.
Bruce Leeke, CEO of Suffolk Libraries, said: "A huge amount of effort and teamwork has gone into PAWS-itivity and we're incredibly grateful to people across Suffolk who have supported us.
"We'd love everyone to come and take one last look at our Library Labradors before they find their new homes," he continued.
