Suffolk: Police appeal for witnesses after Lowestoft hit-and-run
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was knocked from his bike by a car.
The car drove on to a footpath in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, but failed to stop after hitting the bike.
The cyclist suffered grazes to his hands and legs after being knocked to the ground in the incident, which happened between 17:45 and 18:14 BST on 26 September, Suffolk Police said.
Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is asked to contact police.
They should quote crime reference 37/56797/23.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.