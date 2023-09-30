Orwell Bridge photographed during abseiling survey
A well-known landmark bridge has been photographed from different angles as part of an abseiling survey carried out by contractors.
The 41-year-old structure, on the outskirts of Ipswich, has had a midlife health check to inspect the condition of the concrete.
National Highways contractors scaled the equivalent of four miles (six km) while the pictures were captured.
The bridge spans the Orwell Estuary and was constructed between 1979 and 1982.
The main arch is 190m (623ft) long, which, at the time of its construction, was the largest of its kind in use.
It rests on 40m (131ft) of pilings into the river bottom and is 43m (141ft) tall.
Work on the survey began in August, during most of which the bridge did not need to be closed, avoiding any disruption.
The final phase took place overnight for two weeks, where one carriageway was closed at a time, and was completed in the early hours of Saturday.
