RainBro clothing donates 60% of profits to LGBTQ+ charities
- Published
Two brothers have launched a clothing line supporting LGBTQIA+ charities.
Martyn and Steven Garrod, from Ipswich, launched RainBro earlier this year.
They believe they are the only clothing brand giving 60% of their profits to charity, and hope RainBro will "serve as a movement towards a more inclusive society"
Their desire to start the brand came following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
RainBro currently supports four charities - Kaleidoscope International Trust, Colours Youth Network, Not A Phase, and the Terrence Higgins Trust - each receiving 15% of the brand's profits.
"The charities we have chosen try to target different minorities in our community: people of colour, transgender persons, people living with HIV or aids, and people in other countries where they can't be themselves because of the laws," said Steven, 27.
The brothers, who run RainBro alongside their full-time jobs, both came out as gay to their parents more than 10 years ago.
"Our parents were great with us both being queer. We're very fortunate to have such accepting parents," said Steven.
Partnering with a global print company, Steven and Martyn hope to achieve LGBTQIA+ equality across the world.
"We are hopeful we will be able to make a real difference in the community," said Martyn.
