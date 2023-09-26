Onions spilt across A134 near Cockfield after lorry overturned

The crash happened on the A134 near Cockfield, between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury

Drivers were greeted by a scene that was enough to reduce any motorist to tears when thousands of onions spilled across a road after a lorry overturned.

The A134 was blocked in both directions near Cockfield in Suffolk, between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, at about 13:35 BST following the pungent pile-up.

Suffolk Police said no-one was badly injured when the lorry tipped over.

A clear-up operation is under way but until the lorry is removed the road remains blocked, officers said.

Samantha Tourle
Onions spilled out of the HGV in the crash, which blocked the road in both directions

