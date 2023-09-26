Onions spilt across A134 near Cockfield after lorry overturned
Drivers were greeted by a scene that was enough to reduce any motorist to tears when thousands of onions spilled across a road after a lorry overturned.
The A134 was blocked in both directions near Cockfield in Suffolk, between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, at about 13:35 BST following the pungent pile-up.
Suffolk Police said no-one was badly injured when the lorry tipped over.
A clear-up operation is under way but until the lorry is removed the road remains blocked, officers said.
