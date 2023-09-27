PS Waverley: last seagoing paddle steamer docks in Suffolk
The world's last seagoing paddle steamer will dock in Suffolk later before travelling along the coastline.
PS Waverley will collect passengers from Southwold Pier, before continuing its journey to London's Tower Bridge.
Built in 1946, the ship has carried passengers since its maiden voyage to Lochgoilhead and Arrochar in 1947.
PS Waverley, which can carry up to 700 passengers, also visited Ipswich on Saturday for the first time in more than 20 years.
A spokesperson for Waverley Excursions said: "We are thrilled to see such overwhelming support for Waverley's cruise from Southwold."
The boat now contains eateries and bars, as well as a souvenir shop.
PS Waverley is owned by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, which was gifted the ship for £1 in 1974.
Due to necessary boiler upgrades, the Waverley saw a short withdrawal from service about three years ago.
Since her return, the ship has been offering passenger tours throughout the UK from May to October.
