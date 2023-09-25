Norfolk and Suffolk speeding drivers receive warning from police
More than 1,000 motorists across two counties have been caught speeding on a single day by teams of police-trained volunteers.
In Suffolk, 649 drivers, including 578 first-time offenders, were caught on the Community Speed Watch action day.
In Norfolk, 438 drivers were caught, including 578 first-time offenders.
The registered owners of each vehicle should now have received warning letters, asking them to keep their speed down.
More than 80 teams of trained volunteers took part in the event on 14 September, verifying and recording the registration numbers of vehicles seen breaking the speed limit.
Police said the aim of the day was to provide a presence in both counties, educating drivers about their speed.
Sgt Steve Wright, community engagement sergeant for Suffolk Police, said: "This day of action was a fantastic opportunity to showcase Community Speed Watch, and by co-ordinating it with our colleagues in Norfolk, we were able to make a real impact across two counties."
Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "We all need to remember that speed limits are there for a purpose, and the volunteers who are helping get that message across are doing a fantastic job."
