The abnormal load that will move at walking pace through Suffolk
During three Sundays in October, giant sections of a power station will be moved by road across Suffolk. The convoy will make its way at walking pace along the A140 from Ipswich Docks to Eye Airfield.
Delivering massive chunks of industrial machinery by road is an enormous task in itself at any time.
But when it involves transferring a turbine, a generator and a transformer on the back of a lorry in three trips, planning has to be meticulous.
It will see 15 miles (24km) of the A140 in Suffolk closed to traffic to allow the mammoth operation to unfold.
Suffolk Highways says it is its "largest, combined effort to date".
What is an abnormal load?
The movement of the power station sections has been dubbed an "abnormal load" because of the space they will take up on the main road.
An abnormal load is a vehicle that bears a weight of more than 44,000kg (40 tonnes), a width of more than 2.9m (9.5ft) and a rigid length of more than 18.65m (61ft).
The highway authorities, the police, and bridge and structure owners, such as Network Rail, must be told in advance of any planned abnormal load and the specific route it will take.
It will be co-ordinated by a large number of council highways staff - and involve a police escort.
What's happening in Suffolk?
The three sections are being separately conveyed from Ipswich Docks to Eye Airfield, for the construction of the Progress Power Station at Eye Airfield, a former World War Two USAF base, which is being developed as an energy park.
The power station is expected to enter commercial operation by October 2024.
The road trip is about 40km (25 miles) and will begin at 06:30, snaking through the streets of Ipswich.
The vehicles are fitted with 224 wheels to distribute the substantial weight they will bear.
On Sunday 8 October, a 12m (39ft) long generator, weighing 327.5 tonnes, will be transported, followed by a 10.9m (36ft) long turbine weighing 332 tonnes on 15 October.
A massive transformer, measuring 10.6m in (35ft) length and weighing 221.8 tonnes, will be moved on 22 October.
They will move at walking speed - but could get up to 15-20mph on the A140.
A 15-mile (24km) section of the A140 will be closed during the days while it makes its journey.
Will it affect people?
Jan Wise, landlady of The Walnut Tree at Thwaite, Eye, said the closures over three days will have "a big effect on Sunday trade" at her pub and adjoining shop.
She said she was unaware of the closures until she was contacted by the BBC.
"I'm quite worried," she said.
"I feel as though I've been treated with total disregard. I feel angry. It's like we don't matter.
"It's been a really hard time for small businesses anyway, so to throw us a curve ball like that - to be closed for three Sundays and maybe more, it's going to affect trade so horribly."
Councillor Elizabeth Cain is chair of Wetheringsett-cum-Brockford Parish Council, where a temporary bridge will be installed.
"Our parish council has not be advised about it all," she said.
"Some places will be affected more than others.
"In our area we will not be able to go anywhere, we will be trapped in our homes during those periods.
"Brockford Street, as it is called, is a listed village, with listed buildings on either side of the road.
"It's the ignorance of not even advising us."
A spokesperson for Progress Power said: "We have been working in close partnership with a range of stakeholders to minimise disruption.
"As a result, we are anticipating that there will be rolling road closures rather than full-day closures.
"We understand that any disruption can be frustrating, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."
What does Suffolk Highways say?
The county council will keep the public updated on road closures and times through its X account.
Suffolk County councillor for highways, Paul West, said it had been "a very complex process and some final details are still being worked on".
"The phrase 'short term pain for long term gain' is appropriate," he said.
"Parking restrictions will be in place in some areas to make sure there is sufficient room for it to pass through."
Street furniture will be moved and vegetation trimmed, double yellow lines will also be suspended along the route, and other changes include the closure of B1075 Tomline Road, Ipswich and the town's subways under the St Matthews Street/Civic Drive roundabout.
A temporary overbridge at Brockford will be installed which will be dismantled after the convoys pass through each time.
The undisclosed cost to the council and the police will be reinbursed by the operator, Councillor West added.