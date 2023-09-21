Suffolk care leaver praises Staying Close support scheme
A care leaver has praised a government scheme for the "extra support" it gave her to achieve her goals.
Charlotte Picton-Jenkins, 22, was one of the first teenagers in Suffolk on the Staying Close programme, which is being expanded nationally.
"It's been a good experience, purely because I was able to achieve what I wanted to," she said.
The charity Become praised the scheme but said the government needed to do more to help care leavers.
Ms Picton-Jenkins entered care aged 13, growing up in a children's home, where teens typically move on at 18 years old.
"For them to say bye is very hard, especially when you class them as your family. It was very difficult," she said.
Staying Close is designed to offer continued support and guidance to young people leaving care.
She praised the support network it offered and said it made the biggest difference to her life.
"They take me out for food or a catch-up to ensure everything's OK. The people around me have definitely influenced my success and my drive," she said.
With the programme's help, she secured her own flat aged just 17.
"Before I knew Staying Close was a thing, it was very scary. They allowed me to have financial guidance and advice," she said.
About 170 young people leave care in Suffolk each year.
Ms Picton-Jenkins' social worker Clinton Friend said he leapt at the chance to be involved in the programme.
"It's a continuity of having somebody that she's learnt to trust. Charlotte can ring me when she's worried about something, but also when she wants to tell me good news," he said.
"[The programme] is a great success. I know it makes a difference. Charlotte is the proof of it."
Colin Leonard, the programme's engagement and co-production lead, said the scheme was "about improving outcomes" for those young people who felt "there is a cliff edge".
"Many care leavers don't have the support networks needed to help them thrive. A lot report being lonely and isolated, and their mental health isn't great," he said
"[Staying Close] has made a difference for those young people. We've got really good outcomes on sustained accommodation and on increased wellbeing," he said.
After a successful pilot, the scheme is being rolled out to an additional 27 authorities nationally, who have been awarded £27m to ensure care leavers have access to accommodation, resources, and practical and emotional help.
David Johnston, Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, said: "Our aim with this programme is to see it cover the whole country.
"It's helping people to avoid being evicted, supporting their mental health and wellbeing, and helping more people get into education and training."
Clare Bracey, director of policy and campaigns at Become, said: "While we welcome the expansion of the Staying Close scheme, far too many young people are still experiencing the 'care cliff' - where they're made to leave care, often before they're ready, and become completely independent overnight.
"Accessing safe and suitable housing, managing bills and the cost-of-living crisis, pursuing higher education or a career, and navigating adulthood are common 'care cliff' issues that any young person would struggle through without support and guidance."
Become has campaigned for the government to make the Staying Close scheme an 'opt-out' legal entitlement for young people up to 25, to ensure a "consistent and clear national offer".
