A140 in Suffolk to close on three Sundays for abnormal loads
A section of the A140 in Suffolk will close for three Sundays in October as pieces of a new power station are transported.
Three loads, each about 80m (260ft) long and weighing about 500 tonnes, will be moved at walking pace for about 25 miles (40 km) from Ipswich to Eye.
It means 15 miles of the A140 will be closed temporarily at lunchtimes on 8, 15 and 22 October.
Suffolk Highways said it was its "largest, combined effort to date".
It said it had been working with partners including National Highways and Suffolk Police to prepare for three abnormal load movements, on behalf of Drax Group, a renewable energy company which is working with the government to help provide "a more resilient power network for the country".
The loads will depart from Ipswich Docks at about 06:30 BST on each day and make their way to the Progress Power Station at Eye Airfield.
The A140 closure could be in place for several hours on each of the days from midday with the Suffolk Highways X social media account providing accurate timings and updates.
'Careful planning'
Other restrictions will also be in place, such as parking and weight limits, the suspension of any double yellow lines along the route and the closure of B1075 Tomline Road, Ipswich and the town's subways under the St Matthews Street/Civic Drive roundabout.
A temporary overbridge at Brockford will be installed which will be dismantled each time in readiness for when the A140 can be reopened.
Some pre-works have been required to install removable street furniture, and undertake extensive vegetation removal work, but teams will also lead and follow the transformer, temporarily removing obstacles and trimming trees.
Councillor Paul West, who is responsible for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding on Suffolk County Council, said: "A great deal of careful planning and joint working goes into an operation such as this one.
"I am confident that those involved will ensure the safe and successful delivery of parts on behalf of Drax Group.
"I want to thank communities that may be affected by this move for their understanding and co-operation."
