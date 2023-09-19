Suffolk farmer jailed for fraud, mistreatment and going on run
- Published
A farmer who got into a "web of deceit" and defrauded creditors of almost £500,000 before going on the run has been jailed.
Wayne Parker, 36, previously of Mildenhall, Suffolk, was convicted of fraud in October 2022 but repeatedly failed to turn up for sentencing.
He had been using dating websites and hired cars while evading arrest.
He was jailed for five years for fraud, animal welfare offences in Cambridgeshire and absconding.
Parker evaded sentencing for nearly seven months until he was arrested in Hampshire on 31 August, during which time he worked for animal feed businesses, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
In October 2022, he admitted 19 animal welfare offences, including some which resulted in animal deaths, on the first day of a trial at Peterborough Magistrates Court.
He also admitted a further fraud he committed while on bail before he was due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court in September 2022.
'Neglect and cruelty'
Prosecutors said Parker's business was deliberately fraudulent from its inception and his creditors included landlords, veterinary services and businesses selling cattle and animal feed.
Sometimes he sent cheques from closed accounts or accounts which he knew did not contain enough money.
Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley said Parker, who also had an animal welfare conviction from 2020, got into a "web of deceit" and caused creditors "enormous stress".
The court heard the animal welfare offences in Cambridgeshire included actions that resulted in the deaths of sheep and a cow, as well as failures to properly dispose of carcases.
Daniel Brayley, prosecutor for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, cited experts who said no "competent or humane farmer" would treat animals in such a way.
Parker had kicked and then dragged a cow with a prolapsed uterus across a field by a strap around its neck, "effectively used as a noose".
Sheep and lambs were so malnourished they died and one was so emaciated it was euthanised, the court heard.
The judge said Parker had a "cavalier attitude" to animal movement and tracking and his behaviour amounted to "neglect and cruelty".
Suffolk Trading Standards prosecutor Nadia Silver said he made "a deliberate attempt to avoid the consequences of his conviction".
'In over his head'
In victim impact statements, some of his fraud victims described the mental and financial strain.
One who was owed £50,000 said he had to cut staff hours, reduce transport and sell a personal holiday home.
Another farmer had sheep die while in the care of Parker, leaving him "extremely anxious".
Mitigating, William Pope said Parker intended to run a legitimate business that became fraudulent after he "got in over his head" with debts.
He also said Parker was "in denial about his debts and need to be in court".
Parker was also banned from keeping animals of any kind indefinitely.
