Suffolk cat put down after being 'kicked or stamped on'
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after cat was found seriously injured.
Allison Riches, who lives in Brampton, Suffolk, found her pet, Peanut, unable to move his back legs on Wednesday evening.
A vet who saw the animal said the injuries suggested it may have been kicked or stamped on.
As the 20-month-old's injuries were so severe the family decided to have him put down.
"I felt sick to think there is a person who can actually do that to an animal" said Mrs Riches, who lives with her husband and two grandsons.
The vet said Peanut had a damaged tail, spine and bowel and had a mark on its fur that looked like it was caused by a boot.
Mrs Riches said she was "overwhelmed" by the support from neighbours who helped raise money for a reward to encourage people with information to come forward.
Suffolk Police have asked any witnesses to contact them directly.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830