Victoria Hall: Suspect still under investigation in cold case murder
A man questioned over the murder of a teenager who went missing in 1999 remains under investigation two years after his arrest, police said.
Victoria Hall, from Trimley St Mary, Suffolk, disappeared on her way home from a nightclub in nearby Felixstowe on 19 September 1999.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of murder in July 2021 after "fresh information" came to light.
The force said it continued "to make excellent progress" with the case.
A police spokesman said no "further information" would be provided in relation to the arrested man.
Victoria was last seen alive in the early hours of 19 September on High Road, Trimley St Mary, close to where she lived.
She had left home the previous evening to go to the Bandbox nightclub on Bent Hill, Felixstowe, with a friend.
The pair stayed at the club until 01:00 BST the next morning.
After getting some food at the Bodrum Grill on Undercliff Road West, they began to walk home and parted at 02:20 BST near the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way - just yards from Victoria's home.
Her parents discovered she had not returned home the next morning and contacted police.
On 24 September, Victoria's naked body was found by a dog walker in a water-filled ditch off Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter - about 25 miles (40km) away from where she was last seen.
The case was reopened in 2019 after "fresh information" was received, said Suffolk police.
A team of 17 officers and staff is working full-time on the case and officers were "continuing to make excellent progress in what is a lengthy and methodical process", a police spokesman added.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Connick said: "We remain fully committed to this inquiry.
"The work being undertaken is extremely time consuming but absolutely necessary."
