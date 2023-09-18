A11: Norfolk police stinger punctures tyres after falling from car
A police stinger that was accidently left on the roof of a patrol car fell on to a dual carriageway and punctured the tyres of four vehicles, a force has said.
The incident happened on the A11 at Spooner Row, near Wymondham, Norfolk on Sunday.
The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered or repaired.
Norfolk Constabulary said no one was injured in the "unfortunate incident" and that drivers would be compensated.
It apologised for the distress caused.
