Suffolk lake hosts amphibious Land Rover ahead of 'epic drive'
A unique Land Rover capable of driving on land and sea has undergone final checks before it continues its mammoth journey across the world.
The vehicle's custom engineering was tested at Fritton Lake near Lowestoft, Suffolk.
The team behind the project hopes to drive the Land Rover from London to New York, travelling on 3,400 miles of icy roads and sea.
The trip is considered the world's "last epic drive uncompleted".
An attempt was made to complete the journey 18 months ago but the Defender X team was forced to return to the UK from Siberia when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
It was decided that the journey would be done in stages over the coming years.
"No-one has ever driven from London to New York," said Steve Brooks, a property developer and adventurer who is part of the crew.
"If we can cross the Bering Strait, which is 56 miles (90km) wide, between Russia and Alaska, that means we can drive the whole way. Once you've done that there are many other opportunities."
While on land, the Land Rover carries its amphibious equipment on its roof, but before it enters water, two large floats are bolted to its sides.
The vehicle is then powered by a propeller, and it is driven using its steering wheel, accelerator, clutch and gears.
The Land Rover has undergone trials on Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, where a nearby marine construction company, Safety Boat Services, carried out maintenance.
"We didn't want a Land Rover that floated, we wanted a Land Rover that became a boat, and was just as capable as a boat as it was as an off-road vehicle," Mr Brooks added.
The project has so far cost the Defender X team, which has two Land Rovers in total, more than £800,000. Its goal is to "learn, experience, and share".
The crew hopes to cross the English Channel on Wednesday, before traveling from Versailles to Paris along the river Seine later in the week.
No date has been set on when the team hopes to complete the challenge in full.
