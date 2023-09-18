Ipswich Half Marathon: Man who had cardiac arrest in 2022 returns
- Published
A man whose life was saved by fellow runners when he went into cardiac arrest during a half marathon, has taken part in the race a year later.
John Thurkettle, 60, was running in the Ipswich Half Marathon on 23 October 2022, when he went into cardiac arrest.
Three other runners performed CPR, saving his life.
In this year's race on Sunday, Mr Thurkettle ran the last two miles (3.2km) alongside thousands of others who completed the 13.1-mile (21km) run.
His life was saved last year by participants Kevin Ward, Ben Solway and David Smith who carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before paramedics arrived.
Mr Thurkettle has since had surgery and returned to work, part-time.
His family said: "It's difficult for us to put into words the importance that CPR can play when saving a loved one.
"To put it bluntly, without the heroic and timely actions of all involved, we wouldn't have our dad with us now. We can never repay what they have collectively done for us."
Thousands took part in Sunday's race, which started and finished at Portman Road stadium, the home of Ipswich Town.
The fastest man across the finish line was Hassan Ahdich in a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 37 seconds, and the fastest woman was Daisy Brooke with a time of one hour, 26 minutes and 21 seconds.
The 2024 Larking Gowen Ipswich Half Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 22 September.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830