Laxfield owl gets stuck in car licence plate
- Published
An owl spent a night with its head wedged behind a car licence plate after being hit by the vehicle.
The car owners were driving near Laxfield on 5 September they saw an owl flying nearby but as they could not see anything in their mirrors, thought they had missed the bird.
However, the next morning they found the tawny owl hanging from the front of the car.
It was taken to Suffolk Owl Sanctuary where it is recovering.
Posting photographs of the owl on Facebook on Thursday, the sanctuary, in Stonham Aspal, said the car owners "came out to find this poor tawny owl with his head firmly wedged behind the number plate. He's very lucky to be alive".
"Thankfully, he doesn't appear to have struggled too much and apart from a rather sore head, he has no other injuries," said a spokesperson.
The owl was being looked after at the sanctuary's raptor hospital where they said they hoped he would make a full recovery.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830