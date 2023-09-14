Needham Market: Man spitting at female road worker sparks appeal
A female road worker was spat at by a man in a car and knocked to the ground, Suffolk Police said.
A black Ford Fiesta displaying an 'L' plate approached the woman, aged in her 20s, in High Street, Needham Market, at 14:00 BST on Friday.
The man in the passenger seat swore and spat at her and then grabbed her arm as the car moved away, causing her to fall and sustain bruising.
Witnesses have been asked to contact police.
