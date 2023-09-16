Why is campervan parking a hotly debated issue in Felixstowe?
A seafront road in the Suffolk resort of Felixstowe has become a popular rest stop for campervan and motorhome owners. However, not everyone is thrilled about the vehicles being there and a heated debate has emerged.
With easy access to the beach, free tap water and public toilets just metres away, the Undercliff Road East area of the town has fast become a popular destination for touring vehicles.
The resort's popularity has grown further due to positive reviews on Park4Night, a website and mobile app used to share rest stops among the camping community.
But not everyone is happy.
The Mayor of Felixstowe, Seamus Bennett, says he has known up to 40 campervans and motorhomes to be parked on the road at any one time.
"In the last year or two in particular, the number of vans and motorhomes taking up huge amounts of space for huge amounts of time has really got to a level that we need to look at this and try to divide out the parking resources a bit more fairly."
Who can park at the seafront?
For now, parking on Undercliff Road East is free for all who wish to visit the seafront.
This means campers, or any other vehicles, can park up and stay as long as they wish, for free.
There are now discussions of introducing parking restrictions on the road, in an attempt to deter long-term campervan parking in the area.
How do campervan owners feel?
Shaun Davis, a motorhome owner from Sudbury, says "it's great" that he is able to park for free but tries to be respectful to local residents.
"We always stay behind the beach huts, so it's not in anyone's view," he says. "I do think if you're going to put tables and chairs outside, it's a bit wrong.
"I wouldn't do that."
Mr Davis says he comes to Felixstowe regularly but only stays for one night.
"I have seen a few [motorhomes] that have been here for a week. I think the fairest thing would be a time limit - 24 hours or something like that."
Dominic Gaines, who lives in a converted van, says: "I think it's nice to be next to the sea and have free parking."
He believes there are "certain prejudices" about people who live in campervans.
"People think I'm some gypsy that's going to start setting up camp and going to live there. Sometimes I just need a space where I can clear up, enjoy myself and I'll move on."
Mr Gaines says he contributes to the local economy where possible.
"I might not go to all the fancy restaurants but I certainly go to local shops and use facilities. I put back in to the community."
What do local residents say?
Katie White, who lives locally, says: "I don't see what the fuss is about. I think they're great - they add a real atmosphere to the seafront.
"Maybe to share the love, it would be nice to put a two or three night limit on it."
Susan Mack says she has recently changed her view on the issue.
"I stuck up for them on Facebook because I thought 'live and let live'. They're not doing any harm.
"But it's too much now. If you want a parking space yourself, you're never going to get one."
John Milne has lived in Felixstowe for 15 years. He says he wants parking restrictions to be introduced at the corner of Undercliff Road East.
"It's dangerous when [campervans] park on the corner because the other traffic is forced on to the wrong side of the road.
"They need double yellow lines there."
Sylvia Scott-Laws says the vehicles are a "nuisance".
"It's got out of hand," she says. "They're getting free water, they have tables and chairs out, and they take up the space of two cars."
Her friend Carol Brooks agrees: "They don't use the local facilities because they have them all in their vans."
Ms Brooks hopes the council can find somewhere else for the campervans and motorhomes to park.
"Not far away but if there was a specified place for them, perhaps it would be easier."
What is the council doing about it?
Felixstowe Town Council met with parking officers from East Suffolk Council to discuss complaints received by local residents.
A spokesperson said: "[We] asked for some advice on what possible options there may be to help address local concerns whilst still being able to welcome holiday makers and motorhomes."
According to the mayor, the council is looking at three proposals to change campervan parking on the seafront, including introducing restrictions on vehicle size, length of stay and overnight parking.
The mayor said: "We're going to have a debate and a vote at the town council on which would be our preferred option."
He said he hoped to find a "happy medium" by which local residents and day-trippers could "share the parking resources available more fairly".
The council hopes to make its recommendations before the end of the calendar year but a trial measure could "potentially be in place before the next summer season", Mr Bennett said.
In a statement to the BBC, East Suffolk Council said: "We are working with Felixstowe Town Council to identify what we can do to change the restrictions in this area and potentially find suitable locations for campervans in other parts of the town.
"Our parking enforcement teams are not currently able to move campervans on as there are no legal restrictions in place to allow us to do so.
"On the street however, the county council sets the restrictions, and at Felixstowe there are no restrictions on campervan use on the road."
The BBC has asked Suffolk County Council for a comment.
