Pet owners struggle to afford their pets due to cost of living crisis
The cost of living has put significant strain on pet owners who are struggling to afford essentials for their animals, a pet foodbank said.
The RSPCA have seen an 8% increase in people wanting to give up their animals since last year.
Animal charity Boomerang's Pet Foodbank has collection points across Suffolk to help pet owners out.
Owner Tanya Rudkin said: "We're trying to prevent people relinquishing their pets."
Offering more than just pet food, Boomerang's also supplies cat litter, blankets, and other items.
'Overflowing with animals'
Ms Rudkin is hoping to secure a larger premises for their main base in Haverhill.
"We've rapidly outgrown our smaller premises. With the Blue Cross and RSPCA supporting us, we can provide more food to more people in a wider area," she said.
Head of animal welfare for RSPCA North Suffolk, Chloe Shorten, said: "We're just overflowing with animals. The staff are taking animals home to open up space for more.
"Every rescue [operation] is in the same boat at the moment. It's always worth talking to us. Someone should have space eventually - just be patient and wait for the phone call."
Zoe Willingham runs Best Behaviour Dog Training in Stowupland and currently cares for more than 100 animals.
"Last January, cat litter was £250 a pallet. That went up to £700. It was crippling to have to find another £500," she said.
Although the cost of pet supplies has fallen recently, Ms Willingham said she was still spending double in comparison to last year and is concerned it could lead to more people abandoning their pets.
"It's a daily worry. I hear stories about animals being dumped in bins and being left outside different buildings," she said.
The rising costs of pet food and vet bills have considerably changed Ms Willingham's personal shopping habits.
"If we have a month where we have a lot of vet bills, we don't buy food shopping. We'll live off toast and beans - things like that. Our animals come first," she said.
"Having a pet is a really precious thing. Let's find a way to give them everything they need."
