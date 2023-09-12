Lowestoft's only high-rise flats may face demolition after survey
A coastal town's only high-rise block of flats may face demolition after a survey revealed more renovations were needed at "huge cost".
St Peters Court, Lowestoft, Suffolk, is already undergoing an improvement programme by East Suffolk Council.
Tenant Kacper Sliwinski said he would prefer the council to do the repairs.
David Beavan, cabinet member for housing, said further renovation "may not be the best approach for residents or the council".
A full survey of the 90-flat block, whose residents are mostly council tenants, was completed as part of the current improvement programme.
This revealed a further programme of repair and refurbishment was required, including replacing windows and lifts, adding new external wall insulation and improving the roof.
The council has confirmed St Peters is unaffected by the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) issue currently impacting on schools and other buildings.
Mr Beavan said: "The building is safe for its residents, but continued improvement and refurbishment work comes at a huge cost, which may impact the long-term viability of the building.
"Ultimately, an ongoing and expensive programme of repair for an old building may not be the best approach for residents or the council."
Mr Sliwinski, who has lived at St Peters for 12 years, said: "I like living here, it's close to town and nice people live here."
But fellow tenant Emma, who declined to share her surname, said the news was not a shock and added: "If there's a fire safety hazard then I think it would be best to shut it down.
"I know quite a few families who want to move out, although I know a few older couples who love living here and it would be a shame for them."
The council has organised drop-in sessions with officers for tenants on Friday.
The report will be presented to the council in October, and its cabinet will decide whether to make the necessary improvements or empty, demolish and redevelop the site.
