Fire breaks out at Martlesham Leisure sauna
A health club had to be evacuated after fire broke out at a sauna.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three fire engines to Martlesham Leisure, near Ipswich, at about 09:30 BST.
About 50 staff and gym members were escorted from the building, but were allowed to re-enter about 40 minutes later.
A spokesperson for Martlesham Leisure Club said no-one was hurt.
