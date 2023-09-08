Somerleyton Swing Bridge tours sees heritage group 'inundated'
- Published
The introduction of tours on a 118-year-old swing bridge has seen a heritage group "inundated with requests".
The Somerleyton Swing Bridge, over the River Waveney on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, was built in 1905.
The bridge, near Somerleyton, Suffolk, carries the double-tracked Norwich to Lowestoft railway line over the river.
Tours of the bridge, which is normally "out of bounds", will be held on Saturday and on 16 September.
"It is fully booked", said Martin Halliday chair of Lowestoft Heritage, which will run the tours.
"We've been inundated with requests and received more than 1,000 calls from the public.
"We can bring 150 people to visit the bridge. It has to be carefully controlled."
Those attending will be given a rare opportunity to view the bridge and its control tower.
Bridge operator Carl King said those coming to the tour will get to see the bridge action.
"They'll get to see us manually swing the bridge and see how it all works," he said.
Mr Halliday said there were concerns over public safety but they had worked with Network Rail to come up with a plan.
"We devised a safe way which they can visit, which does require a long walk along the river bank," he said.
The swing bridge was named after the nearby Suffolk village of Somerleyton.
Matthew Eastaugh, mobile operations manager for Network Rail, said: "It's normally out of bounds to the public but this is a rare opportunity for the public to see what job entails."
It will be the second time the bridge is being opened to the public.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830.