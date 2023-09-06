Manhunt as Hollesley Bay inmate absconds from prison
A convicted arsonist has absconded from a prison in Suffolk, police have said.
Leslie Smith, 53, was reported missing after he failed to return from temporary release to Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge, just before 17:00 BST.
Suffolk Police said he had been serving an indeterminate sentence for an arson offence.
He is described as 5ft 6in (1.6m), with dark hair, brown eyes, glasses and a moustache. Officers are appealing for people with information.
