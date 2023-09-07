Italian student bikes 1,500km to grandparents' home in England
An Italian student has completed a 1,500km (932 miles) cycle ride through Europe to his grandparents' home in England.
It took 20-year-old Claudio Barchiesi 15 days to cycle from his home town of Barzano, Italy, through eight countries, to Barrow, Suffolk.
He aimed to raise a euro for every kilometre he rode for charity, but has got 4,285 euros (£3,678) so far.
Mr Barchiesi said: "It's been such a great journey."
Mr Barchiesi was not a keen cyclist before he began his trip, averaging about 5km (3.1miles) a year.
After he set himself the challenge, which is a fundraiser for AIRC, the Italian Foundation for Cancer Research, he trained every day for two months.
The journey took him across the Swiss Alps, up the Rhine in France, into Germany, followed by Luxembourg, through Belgium and finally to England, via a ferry from The Netherlands.
Mr Barchiesi, whose mother is English, cycled the last few miles to arrive at his grandparents' house near Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday.
They were waiting with balloons and banners, alongside his cousin and uncle.
"It was really nice to pull up round the bend and see everyone, quite emotional as well," he said.
The university student said highlights of the trip included the view from the top of the Alps on his second day and seeing the variety of life within European countries.
"I tried to do 90km (55miles) a day so I got half a day to visit the place as well," he said.
"It's incredible how after 90km, not only do the places change so much, but also the people and the languages spoken."
After nights spent in church communities and hostels, Mr Barchiesi was looking forward to some hot food and clean clothes - he had been washing his cycling gear by tramping it in the shower, using shampoo.
He timed his arrival in Suffolk for 30C temperatures, but that was "just like being at home", he said.
With regards to the money raised, the economics student said: "I didn't expect to raise this much.
"I smashed my initial target and I never thought I'd be able to have the help and support of so many people."
Mr Barchiesi's grandmother Pat Stoten said: "I've never been prouder of anything in my whole life."
