Halesworth road closed by drooping electrical cable

A police cordon is in place around a fallen electrical wireGuy Campbell/BBC
London Road in Halesworth was shut due to the low-hanging electrical wire

A road in Suffolk had to be closed after an electrical cable was seen dangling low above it.

The county's fire service was initially called to reports of a blaze at The Limes Care Home on London Road, Halesworth, but it suspected the smoke that was seen came from the wire.

The road was closed while UK Power Networks attended and made the area safe.

One property lost power as a result, the electricity firm said.

Matt Webster, of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said crews were called at about 07:45 BST to a possible roof blaze at the care home, but a cable was found partly lying on a driveway and also hanging low over the road.

"There was a lot of residual smoke and sparks coming off... as you would expect from an arcing cable," he said.

Guy Campbell/BBC
UK Power Networks attended the scene

A cordon was put in place due to the risk of tall vehicles striking the wire.

