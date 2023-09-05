Highpoint prison cell fire started deliberately - Suffolk Fire Service
A fire in a prison cell was "started deliberately", according to the fire service.
Three fire crews from Suffolk were sent to HMP Highpoint men's jail near Haverhill at 07:44 BST.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Firefighters found a fire in a cell that had been started deliberately."
The spokesperson said the incident had been dealt with swiftly and there were no reported casualties. The incident was declared closed at 09:20.
Highpoint holds about 1,300 inmates. It was built on the former RAF Stradishall airbase and its north and south sites are separated by the A143.
