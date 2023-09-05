Mildenhall: On-the-run fraudster farmer arrested
A fraudster farmer who hired cars and used a dating site while on the run from police has been arrested.
Wayne Parker, 35, previously of Mildenhall, Suffolk, was convicted of fraud in October after racking up debts of £765,000.
An arrest warrant was issued in February when Parker failed to appear for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court.
He was stopped by a traffic officer at a service station near Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 31 August.
Parker was brought back to Suffolk and remanded in custody by Ipswich Crown Court on 1 September. His sentencing will now take place on 19 September.
Suffolk Trading Standards said he had hired cars and used a dating website while evading police.
It said Parker had told suppliers he was a livestock owner, which allowed him to start lines of credit with a wide range of companies - including animal suppliers and vets.
It added that he often made no attempt to pay his mounting bills and sent cheques that bounced.
