Halesworth to mark its 800th year as a market town

View down the main street in the centre of Halesworth. It is a sunny day and in the middle is a family walking with a pushchair towards the camera. On the left is a stand with various fruit and vegetables for sale. The buildings are a mix of Georgian buildings, some of which are red brick fronted and others have been smoothly renderedDavid Wollweber
Home to about 5,000 people, Halesworth's market charter was originally granted to Richard de Argentan for a Tuesday market in the town
By Laurence Cawley
BBC News, Suffolk

A Suffolk town is celebrating 800 years since it was granted a market charter by Henry III.

Home to about 5,000 people, Halesworth's market charter was originally granted to Richard de Argentan for a Tuesday market in the town, in return for £2 a year.

Eight centuries later, the town's market is still going strong, though it now takes place on Wednesdays.

A range of events are planned to mark the 800th year on Saturday.

Town historian David Wollweber, who has been involved in organising the anniversary, said: "These charters were a money-making thing for the local lords of the manor and the monarch who granted them.

"One of the interesting things is why some of the places which got a charter really took off while others did not."

Halesworth grew into a highly successful and specialised butchers' market.

What was the point of a market charter?

David Wollweber
  • A market charter formalised the market and made it hard for a rival market setting up close by
  • A charter granted privileges to the town and the traders, such as exemptions from tolls and taxes (on particular days) which rival markets did not enjoy
  • Those attending the market to buy goods benefitted from lower costs and no tolls
  • A chartered town also benefitted by attracting people to the town.

Source: BBC

On Saturday, banners in the town centre will feature heraldry created by local school children, which tell the stories of their own families.

At 10:45 BST there will be a reading of the Market Charter in Market Place.

As well a programme running from 10:00 until 15:00 in Market Place, events will be held across the town in Halesworth Park, the Memorial Garden and the Thoroughfare.

"This is a community event which is based in the town, though we are expecting visitors as well," Mr Wollweber said.

"Halesworth is a real hidden gem when it comes to really interesting buildings."

