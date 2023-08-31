Lowestoft lifeboat called to rescue inflatable flamingo

A member of the Lowestoft RNLI crew shows off the inflatable found out at seaRNLI
Lifeboat crews were called out over fears someone might have been stranded on an inflatable flamingo spotted far out to sea off the Suffolk coast.

Lowestoft's RNLI crew was called out shortly after 12:30 BST on Wednesday to investigate the plastic pink bird drifting four miles (6.5km) off Kessingland.

The crew said they feared someone with it may have been in trouble.

However, it was empty and no-one was nearby so they returned to base.

