Lowestoft lifeboat called to rescue inflatable flamingo
- Published
Lifeboat crews were called out over fears someone might have been stranded on an inflatable flamingo spotted far out to sea off the Suffolk coast.
Lowestoft's RNLI crew was called out shortly after 12:30 BST on Wednesday to investigate the plastic pink bird drifting four miles (6.5km) off Kessingland.
The crew said they feared someone with it may have been in trouble.
However, it was empty and no-one was nearby so they returned to base.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.