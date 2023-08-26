Ipswich Town fans to pay tribute to teenager who died
- Published
Ipswich Town fans are being encouraged to give a round of applause in memory of an 18-year-old fan who died after 13 years of cancer treatment.
Mason Fountain was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged five and died last month after contracting pneumonia.
His mum, Shelley Fountain, said the wave of support from fellow fans and players showed the love for her son.
The club is encouraging supporters to clap on the 18th minute of their game against Leeds United.
Mason, from Ipswich, was a lifelong Tractor Boys fan and would be "smiling down" during the match, which kicks off at 15:00 BST, his mum said.
Mason launched his own charity, Mason's Magic, which raised thousands of pounds to help others going through the same thing.
He underwent dozens of rounds of chemotherapy, travelled to the USA for proton therapy and had multiple brain surgeries.
'Always thought of others'
Ms Fountain said: "I know he's my son, I'm going to think he's amazing but he truly was an amazing lad.
"He always thought of others, would do anything for anyone even though he was so poorly."
Her son always "bounced back" and his resilience meant his family "never thought" the day would come when they had to say goodbye.
Ms Fountain shared an appeal on social media for fans to join a round of applause at Portman Road, a place her son loved, and said the support had been "overwhelming".
Players including Wes Burns and Cameron Burgess supported the call and on Friday the club released a statement encouraging all fans to join in.
"It gives me goosebumps every time I hear about it to be honest...I'm overwhelmed by the love and support for him," Ms Fountain said.
She said social media posts had been shared tens of thousands of times which was "overwhelming and all for my boy".
"I think he'd be very, very happy and definitely be smiling down on us. I hope he's proud of us and what's happening," she said.
"I'm so, so grateful and overwhelmed by the support and love. It proves Ipswich is amazing and how my son is an inspirational person."