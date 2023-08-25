Needham Market cricketer claims batting record in Suffolk Mind fundraiser
A cricketer hopes he has entered the record books after completing 50 hours and 15 minutes of continuous batting to raise awareness of mental health.
It is thought Andy Northcote, from Needham Market, has taken the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cricket net session by a male.
The previous record was 50 hours, four minutes and 51 seconds, held by a Virag Mare, from India.
Mr Northcote raised £6,000 for Suffolk Mind as he undertook the challenge.
"This challenge has been extremely tiring but the support I've received through volunteer bowlers, donations and sponsorships, has been overwhelming," said the 40-year-old.
He said he was "force fed" as he kept going and it got him "through the dark times and into a nice, happy space".
Mr Northcote said he got blisters, suffered dizziness and loss of focus, which made it hard to see the ball, when he was batting in the middle of the night.
"But having people around supporting me helped massively," he added.
Mr Northcote batted continuously at Woolpit Cricket Club from Tuesday to Thursday.
His challenge was the last in a series of four others completed for the charity this year, which included running a mile a day for 100 days, the Cambridge Half Marathon and the Paris Marathon.
"Suffolk Mind does amazing work in supporting and raising awareness of mental health in the county, which is why they are my charity for 2023," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who has made this possible and helped to support such an important cause."
Suffolk Mind said he was an "inspiration" and it was incredibly grateful" for his support.
The record is yet to be verified by Guinness World Records.
