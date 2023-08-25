In pictures: World's largest container ship visits Felixstowe port

MSC LoretoJeff Welch
MSC Loreto is said to be the world's biggest container ship

A container ship said to be the largest in the world has departed the UK's busiest container port.

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe, in Suffolk, on Thursday night and left on Sunday night.

The ship has a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units), which is believed to make her the world's biggest container vessel.

It was her second visit to Felixstowe, where she docked for the first time in May.

Jeff Welch
Many tourists viewed the ship from a nearby car park during its time at the Suffolk port
Jeff Welch
MSC Loreto departed Felixstowe on Sunday night with its next stop due to be in Spain
Jeff Welch
The ship is 400m-long (1,312ft)
Jeff Welch
MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe at 23:42 BST on Thursday
Jeff Welch
The ship has a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units)

