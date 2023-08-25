In pictures: World's largest container ship visits Felixstowe port
A container ship said to be the largest in the world has departed the UK's busiest container port.
MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe, in Suffolk, on Thursday night and left on Sunday night.
The ship has a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units), which is believed to make her the world's biggest container vessel.
It was her second visit to Felixstowe, where she docked for the first time in May.
