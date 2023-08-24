Sudbury loses post office for the second time in a year

The pop-up post office in Sudbury ahead of its opening on 22 JuneLuke Deal/BBC
The pop-up post office at 8 Borehamgate, King Street, opened on 22 June 2022, two weeks after the branch in WH Smith closed

A town with a population of 20,000 people is losing its post office for the second time in just over a year.

The post office in Sudbury, Suffolk, closed in June 2022 and was replaced two weeks later with a pop-up branch.

A Post Office spokesman "apologised for any inconvenience", saying the postmaster had decided to withdraw the service at Borehamgate from Friday.

Residents had hoped the pop-up would become permanent, after the closure of the branch in WH Smith.

This leaves residents having to travel outside Sudbury for postal services

People in the town were told the nearest alternative services were at Great Cornard, just over a mile (1.6km) away, or Great Waldingfield, four miles (6.2km) away.

The Post Office spokesman said: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure at short notice.

"We are currently reviewing service provision for Sudbury and will share a further update as soon as we can."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story