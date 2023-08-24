Sudbury loses post office for the second time in a year
- Published
A town with a population of 20,000 people is losing its post office for the second time in just over a year.
The post office in Sudbury, Suffolk, closed in June 2022 and was replaced two weeks later with a pop-up branch.
A Post Office spokesman "apologised for any inconvenience", saying the postmaster had decided to withdraw the service at Borehamgate from Friday.
Residents had hoped the pop-up would become permanent, after the closure of the branch in WH Smith.
People in the town were told the nearest alternative services were at Great Cornard, just over a mile (1.6km) away, or Great Waldingfield, four miles (6.2km) away.
The Post Office spokesman said: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure at short notice.
"We are currently reviewing service provision for Sudbury and will share a further update as soon as we can."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk