Suffolk man says new-found gardening talent saved his life
- Published
A young gardener who was homeless for 10 years says he credits his green-fingered career with saving his life.
Ross Lee, 31, from Gislingham, Suffolk, left home at 16 and said he felt he had "no ambition and no direction".
His horticultural passion has led to a transformation of his own back garden, a huge social media following and an appearance on BBC Gardeners' World.
"Sometimes you do doubt yourself," he said. "It's nice to see that people really do believe in you."
Mr Lee said he "went down the wrong path" after the end of his parents' marriage and he left school.
"I left home and was in and out of youth hostels, sofa surfing," he said.
"I didn't see a future. I was living day by day.
"I never thought I would get into gardening and that would be the way I would turn my life around - It saved my life because it gave me a purpose."
Mr Lee caught the gardening bug when he moved to Gislingham and went about transforming the 9m (29ft) by 5m (16ft) heavy clay garden.
It now boasts low-maintenance water features, seating areas and a central geo-dome.
It is open to the public as part of the National Gardens Scheme.
He says he buys plants cheaply at car boot sales and online and has developed his propagation skills.
"With gardening, you plant something for the future - you look forward to the spring, the summer and the winter, there's always something to look forward to. It's very relaxing," he said.
Mr Lee has shared his work with his 129,000 TikTok followers and made an appearance on Gardeners' World.
"That was really exciting," he said. "It was nice to meet the team. It's the biggest compliment I could receive."
He now works as a garden designer and admits he "can't get ideas out of his head, thinking of nice designs with woodland gardens and water features".
"I can always improve and tastes change," he added.
Mr Lee said the biggest obstacle he encountered was his own "impostor syndrome".
"You feel you're not good enough in a way, that you shouldn't be where you are or have the same skills as others doing the same thing," he said.
"I have a career, something to focus on now.
"You just need to believe in yourself a little bit, be kind to yourself. I'm proud of myself. I've come a long way."