Fraudster Suffolk farmer used dating site to evade arrest
A fraudster farmer has been using a dating website and hire cars in a bid to evade arrest, trading standards said.
Wayne Parker, previously of Mildenhall, Suffolk, was convicted of fraud in October 2022 for racking up debts of £765,000.
An arrest warrant was issued in February when Parker failed to appear for sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court.
Anyone with information about him is to contact Suffolk Trading Standards.
Since going on the run he has used the dating website Match.com and hired cars in a bid believed to help him evade police, trading standards said.
Parker told suppliers he was a livestock owner which allowed him to start lines of credit with a wide range of companies including animal suppliers and vets.
He often made no attempt to pay his mounting bills or sent cheques that bounced, trading standards said.
'A matter of time'
It is believed he may currently be working in Wales but there is also evidence linking him to Somerset.
He has links to west London, with his last known address being in Feltham.
He has also carried out work across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Surrey.
Graham Crisp, head of Suffolk Trading Standards, said: "Mr Parker has repeatedly said he would return to Suffolk to face the consequences of his actions but, so far, he has failed to do so.
"He knows it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with him and we would strongly urge him to hand himself in sooner rather than later.
"In the meantime, we would ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact us."
