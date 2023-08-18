Man dies and four injured in Euston village two-car crash
A man has died and four people, including three children, have been injured in a two-car crash.
Emergency services were called to the A1088 at Euston, near the Suffolk/Norfolk border, just after 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Suffolk Police said the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
The female driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Her three passengers were children, two of whom sustained serious injuries. They were all taken to hospital, where they remain.
The A1088 was closed in both directions between the A1066 in Thetford and Rushford Road overnight.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
