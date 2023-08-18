RAF Honington neighbours warned of major flying exercise
RAF Honington is to be used for a major training exercise involving military planes and helicopters.
Three weeks of activities in and around the Suffolk airfield have been planned for between 26 August and 15 September.
People in neighbouring areas have been warned that extra activities were possible between 16:00 and 02:00 BST during this period.
The CH-47 Chinook helicopter and A400M Atlas tactical transport aircraft were expected to be among those involved.
A spokesman said: "The use of RAF Honington reflects the significance of the airfield in delivering high value training to both aircrew and ground crew for operations across the globe as seen lately when the UK responded to the need to evacuate personnel from Sudan."
About 1,600 personnel are based at the site, including RAF, Army and MOD civil servants and contractors.
