Suffolk firm gets licence to make goalposts for FIFA
- Published
A sports company has become the fourth in the world to be given a licence to make football goals for FIFA.
Football's governing body has granted accreditation to MH Goals, near Beccles in Suffolk, which means it can now supply equipment to major tournaments.
It is the second company in north Suffolk to receive FIFA approval. The other firm, Harrod Sport, is run by the brother of MH Goals' owner.
"We do have a friendly rivalry," Mark Harrod of MH Goals said.
"Suffolk has become the hotbed of football goal manufacturing."
Mr Harrod started MH Goals on Ellough Industrial Estate seven years ago and the company now employs 25 people.
Each goalpost takes roughly six hour to produce and a pair of FIFA accredited goalposts cost £4,500 to buy.
Mr Harrod said: "We've been working on this for nearly two years to get the accreditation.
"It's been a team effort. The factory has been certified by an independent person for FIFA."
Mr Harrod said the accreditation process involved proving to FIFA that the company had consistent high standards, rigorous testing methods and global insurance.
He believes Suffolk's world-renowned goalpost industry is directly linked to the county's fishing heritage.
"There were ladies that would train to repair fishing nets," he said. "That skill has then been passed on over the years and we still have that skill now."
The two other FIFA accredited goal providers are based in France and Germany.
